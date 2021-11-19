Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.97 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $56.97 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $51.80 or 0.00088824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00092243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.26 or 0.07313688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,224.00 or 0.99837275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.