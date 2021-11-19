Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 38.1% in October

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

NDP stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.