Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 75.10 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.92 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

