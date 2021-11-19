Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 739 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $238.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

