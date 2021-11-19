Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 482 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $467.72 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.00 and its 200 day moving average is $423.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

