Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 90,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

