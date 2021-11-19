Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

UNP opened at $238.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average is $221.55. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.