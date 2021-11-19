Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,589,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Accenture stock opened at $373.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.87 and its 200-day moving average is $319.66. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $238.69 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

