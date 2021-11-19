Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 300,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,938,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $342.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

