Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $357.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

