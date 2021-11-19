Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $948.62

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 948.62 ($12.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.98). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.91), with a volume of 16,615 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,006.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 948.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £312.61 million and a P/E ratio of 136.54.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

