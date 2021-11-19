Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,571 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 586% compared to the average volume of 812 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. 51,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

