Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,535% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 242,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,163. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

