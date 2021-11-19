Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Update

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TGAN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 14,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,969. The firm has a market cap of $304.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Transphorm has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGAN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.