Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post $787.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $863.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $3,243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $19,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

