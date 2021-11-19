TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Trading 1% Higher

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.25. 1,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.