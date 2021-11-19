TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Trading 0% Higher

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.93. 2,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

