Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.78

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 2727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

