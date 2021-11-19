TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Equities analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce sales of $209.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.38 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

