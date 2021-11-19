Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101,458 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Trimble worth $58,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $2,558,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,038 shares of company stock worth $10,800,666. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

