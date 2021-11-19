TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,530 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $251.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.68. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

