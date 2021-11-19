TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.