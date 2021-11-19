TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.28.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $321.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $327.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $799.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

