TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

USB opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

