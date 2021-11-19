TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.