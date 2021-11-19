TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 4,142 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.96 and a 200-day moving average of $204.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.