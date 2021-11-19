TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 330.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,761 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

