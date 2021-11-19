TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. TrueFi has a market cap of $254.61 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00222134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090473 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

