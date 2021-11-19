Truegame (TGAME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,049.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $156,109.16 and approximately $2,049.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00220672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

