Truist Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $531.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.53 and a 200-day moving average of $421.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.