Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $254.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $260.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

