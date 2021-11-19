Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 1,938 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $405.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $406.54. The company has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

