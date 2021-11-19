Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 2,154 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 14.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

