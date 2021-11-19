Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

