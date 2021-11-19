Tsfg LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $263.04. 437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day moving average is $238.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.58 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

