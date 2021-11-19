Tsfg LLC Buys 3,913 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.4% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

