Tsfg LLC Buys 647 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.6% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.29. 354,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,058,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $402.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

