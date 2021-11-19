Tsfg LLC Buys 741 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,883. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.28 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

