Tsfg LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $188.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,642. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $191.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

