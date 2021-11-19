Tsfg LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.43. 24,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,895. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

