Tsfg LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.09 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

