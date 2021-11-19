Tsfg LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,299,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.01 and a 12 month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

