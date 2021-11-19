Tsfg LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.20. 7,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $107.96.

