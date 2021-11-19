Tsfg LLC Purchases 2,587 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 74,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,699. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.