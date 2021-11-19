Tsfg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 243,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.43 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,661 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

