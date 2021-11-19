Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 45.68 ($0.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £653.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

