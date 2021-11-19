Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Stock Price Up 22.1%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) shares rose 22.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 10,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 29,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee Powercats, Inc is a multi-industry company. It manufactures American-made products with American marine craftsmen in an American factory. The firm engages to build, buy and invest in Real Estate and boat sales. It owns and operates real estate assets in Florida. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

