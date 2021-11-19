Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Raised by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.56. 437,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,529,146. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.