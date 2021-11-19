U Network Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. U Network has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $271,626.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

