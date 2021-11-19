U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,196 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.29% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

USX opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

